The New England Patriots have been a tight short on cap space, but they freed up some room Tuesday morning.

Rex Burkhead and the team have agreed to rework the running back’s contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Here are the details.

Source: the Patriots and RB Rex Burkhead have agreed to a reworked final year of his contract. Burkhead gets $550K to sign and drops his base salary from $2.5M to $1.05M, with $400K available in roster bonuses (down from $500K). The move creates $981,250 in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 7, 2020

The Patriots still have not made the reported signing of Cam Newton official, but clearing that amount of cash might seem to indicate that the transaction will be announced soon. Newton was in Foxboro over the weekend for his physical with the Patriots.

Burkhead is part of a loaded running back room for the Patriots, which also features James White, Sony Michel and Damien Harris.

The 30-year-old Burkhead appeared in 13 games for the Patriots last season, rushing the ball 65 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images