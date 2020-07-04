Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

National Football League players prefer to skip the pleasantries and go straight to serious business.

The NFL Players Association wants to cancel the 2020 NFL preseason, The Associated Press reported Friday night, citing a person familiar with the situation. The NFLPA’s board of player representatives reportedly voted Thursday night to recommend the NFL to cancel the preseason, and the league will consider the players’ request.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the NFL offseason in a number of ways, including closing teams’ practice facilities for varying lengths of time and forcing the cancellation of in-person organized team activities.

The NFL on Wednesday reportedly voted to shorten the preseason by two weeks . The NFL and NFLPA would have to agree to terms of cancelling the preseason.

If they reach an agreement, teams will open training camp later this month and practice together until September when the regular season kicks off.

