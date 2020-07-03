Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Redskins have taken the first steps toward potentially changing their name.

Washington on Friday announced it will undergo a “thorough” review of the franchise’s name and logo. The decision arrived amid mounting pressure from corporate partners — including FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team’s stadium — to change a name and logo that many consider offensive toward Native Americans.

Upon the completion of the review, the Redskins “likely” will change their name, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.

Here’s his report:

My understanding of the #Redskins situation, based on conversations with several sources: A name change is likely. It would truly be a monumental decision. It is time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement was supportive, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

And here’s the press release from the team, along with a statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, via Rapoport:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step.” https://t.co/UDtLBCJrrq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

To be clear: The Redskins have not officially decided to change their name and logo. Rather, they merely have announced the beginning of a process that could lead to a result many believe is long-overdue.

It remains unclear when the change would take place.

