The Redskins have taken the first steps toward potentially changing their name.

Washington on Friday announced it will undergo a “thorough” review of the franchise’s name and logo. The decision arrived amid mounting pressure from corporate partners — including FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team’s stadium — to change a name and logo that many consider offensive toward Native Americans.

Upon the completion of the review, the Redskins “likely” will change their name, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.

To be clear: The Redskins have not officially decided to change their name and logo. Rather, they merely have announced the beginning of a process that could lead to a result many believe is long-overdue.

It remains unclear when the change would take place.

