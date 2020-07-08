Jadeveon Clowney’s list of suitors reportedly dropped by one this week.

The Cleveland Browns are no longer pursuing Clowney, according to Pro Football Talk, citing a league source. The Browns recently restructured the contract of defensive end Olivier Vernon, who now is guaranteed $10.25 million for the 2020 NFL season, per PFT. Had Cleveland cut ties with Vernon prior to the contract restructure, $15.25 million reportedly would have been freed up, which theoretically could have been used on Clowney.

As recently as mid-June, it was reported the Browns had made the richest contract offer to Clowney, who’s lingered in free agency since the turn of the new league year in mid-March. The latest Clowney news indicated the Raiders entered the mix for the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s services, though Las Vegas’ offer reportedly isn’t among the best two or three Clowney has fielded.

Other suggested landing spots for Clowney have been the Seattle Seahawks, whom he played for in the 2019 season, and the Tennessee Titans, whose head coach, Mike Vrabel, coached the 27-year-old for the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images