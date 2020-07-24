Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Been wondering what life will be like in the NHL bubble cities?

Look no further.

The NHL on Thursday released details of what the secure zones will look like as well as safety protocols for the players, officials and staff. As you likely know, the Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto, while the Western Conference will be in Edmonton. The Stanley Cup will be raised in Edmonton, as well.

“This is going to be an unusual, to say the least, endeavor,” commissioner Gary Bettman said, via the league. “It will be challenging at times, but I assure you we, in conjunction with the (NHL) Players’ Association, who we work with every step of the way, are trying to do everything possible to make this an experience that hopefully you’ll never forget, but in a good way.”

Hotels will feature fitness facilities, meal rooms and rooms for team meetings. There will be an area where players can watch other games and players will have access to a concierge service that will allow them to get what they need from pharmacies, grocery stores and restaurants.

As for the fans watching on television? Well, it sounds like they could be in for a treat.

“… The NHL has gotten goal songs, goal horns, in-arena music compilations and motivational videos from each of the 24 teams participating. The League also received specially produced videos from fans that will replicate some of the chants that go on in teams’ home arenas,” per the NHL.

That could be fun.

And, of course, there will be plenty of safety precautions taken.

Rogers Place will have six locker rooms, while Scotiabank Arena will have four. Teams will have one hour to leave the building after their game in order for proper disinfecting and cleaning.

The NHL resumes with its 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Aug. 1 when the New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images