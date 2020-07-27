The NHL’s Eastern Conference teams will battle it out for the No. 1 seed, and it should be a pretty hard-fought battle.

The Boston Bruins were the NHL’s best team and locked up the Presidents’ Trophy, the Tampa Bay Lightning were right on their toes, though, in a fight for the divisions top record. The Philadelphia Flyers were on a roll before the pause, while the Washington Capitals won just two of their final five games.

And now those four teams will take the ice against one another to determine who they’ll play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here’s what you need to know about the Eastern Conference round-robin tournament.

Schedule (all times EST)

Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3:00 (NBC)

Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4:00 (NBCSN)

Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4:00 (NBCSN)

Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD (TBD)

Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD (TBD)

Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD (TBD)



Boston Bruins

Goals/Game: 3.24 (9th)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.39 (1st)

Power play: 25.2 percent (2nd)

Penalty kill: 83.4 (3rd)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 3-7-0

The Bruins were the NHL’s hottest team before COVID-19 put a pause on the season.

David Pastrnak looked destined to be the franchise’s first 50-goal scorer since Cam Neely did so during the 1993-94 season, both Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak looked strong between the pipes and the top line of Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand continued to be absolute pests on the ice.

There was some concern surrounding Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase because the duo practiced just once at Warrior Ice Arena. And while Bruce Cassidy couldn’t say for certain they’d travel to Toronto on Sunday, both guys were present as the B’s headed north.

Boston has unfinished business stemming from the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. And if everyone is healthy, this team may be just as dangerous as it was in March.

The round-robin also may play into the Bruins’ favor. They’ll have three games to get their legs back under them before heading into the quarterfinals. And while the goal, of course, is to win games, the B’s know for sure they’ll be sticking around after the qualifying games.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goals/Game: 3.29 (7th)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.77 (7th)

Power play: 20.8 percent (14th)

Penalty kill: 81.8 (11th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 5-4-0

The Flyers are quite an interesting team here.

Philadelphia won five of its previous six games before the NHL paused operations in March and looked destined to have its best regular season in nine years. But what makes the Flyers even more interesting than four months ago is that they’re healthier than they were.

Back in March, Philly found itself without James van Riemsdyk, Nate Thompson and Phillippe Myers. So getting that trio back certainly will boost the lineup. It will be interesting to see how the Flyers respond to the long layoff and if they will be able to carry that same momentum from March into the playoffs.

Washington Capitals

Goals/Game: 3.42 (2nd)

Goals Allowed/Game: 3.07 (18th)

Power play: 19.4 percent (17th)

Penalty kill: 82.6 (6th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 5-3-0



It’s no surprise the Capitals put together another strong season.

Alex Ovechkin (like Pastrnak) came within a goal of hitting the 50-goal mark, while defeseman John Carlson led the team in points with 75, a career high.

The roster itself is similar to that of the 2018 Cup champions one, but Braden Holtby didn’t exactly have a career year. The goalie posted a career-worst .897 save percentage to go along with a 3.11 goals-against average. He could be an X-factor for Washington because if gets hot in the playoffs, that certainly could spell bad news for opponents.

But the Caps also fared well against their round-robin opponents, it’s just a matter of which Washington team will show up: the vintage Ovechkin-led Capitals or the Capitals team that went on some lackluster stretches this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Goals/Game: 3.47 (1st)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.77 (8th)

Power play: 23.1 percent (5th)

Penalty kill: 79.3 (18th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 5-2-1

The Lightning and Bruins were going head-to-head for the top seed in the Atlantic Division when games were paused, but they may be without a solid piece of their lineup.

Steven Stamkos won’t play in Wednesday’s exhibition game as he continues to rehab a core injury he had surgery on. It’s unknown whether he’ll be ready when games begin Aug. 1.

Tampa Bay also welcomed Barlcay Goodrow and Blake Coleman to the team at the trade deadline and only got eight and nine games in with their new teammates. They didn’t have a lot of time to mesh with everyone and couldn’t solidify their roles before the pause. It will be interesting to see not only how the duo does with a team that’s already pretty stacked, but how others will step up should they be without Stamkos in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images