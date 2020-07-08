Mark your calendars, NHL fans.

With Phase 3 of the league’s return to play plan set to begin next week, more dates are being revealed for the 2019-20 Stanley Cup playoffs.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli and Hockey Night In Canada’s Elliotte Friedman reported some key dates for the summer and fall. Friedman reported the Stanley Cup Final dates:

Seravalli, meanwhile, laid out the timeline for next season, including the beginning of free agency and the start of the 2020-21 season.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that next year could be happening later than usual. COVID-19 will have paused the NHL for nearly five months once play resumes. Plus, NHL commissioner Gary Betman said in April a December start was “under consideration.”

Seravalli also reported the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifying Round Games will count as part of the postseason statistics.

