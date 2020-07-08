Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark your calendars, NHL fans.

With Phase 3 of the league’s return to play plan set to begin next week, more dates are being revealed for the 2019-20 Stanley Cup playoffs.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli and Hockey Night In Canada’s Elliotte Friedman reported some key dates for the summer and fall. Friedman reported the Stanley Cup Final dates:

Stanley Cup Final: Sept. 20-Oct. 2, at latest — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 8, 2020

Seravalli, meanwhile, laid out the timeline for next season, including the beginning of free agency and the start of the 2020-21 season.

#NHL tentative RTP schedule:

🔔 July 24: Travel to hubs

🔔 July 25: Exhibition games

🔔 July 30: Qualif. round begins

🔔 Aug. 9: First round of playoffs begins

🔔 Aug. 23: Second round begins

🔔 Sept. 6: Conf Finals begin

🔔 Sept. 20: SCF begins

🔔 Oct. 2: Last poss. game of SCF — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2020

Tentative dates listed in #NHL and #NHLPA Memorandum of Understanding: 🔔Later of Oct. 9 or 7 days after Cup Final ends is opening of #FreeAgentFrenzy 🔔 Nov. 17: Opening of training camps for 2020-21 🔔 Dec. 1: Opening of 2020-21 regular season All subject to change. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2020

It doesn’t come as a surprise that next year could be happening later than usual. COVID-19 will have paused the NHL for nearly five months once play resumes. Plus, NHL commissioner Gary Betman said in April a December start was “under consideration.”

Seravalli also reported the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifying Round Games will count as part of the postseason statistics.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images