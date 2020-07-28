The group of four teams that sit atop the Western Conference should come as little surprise.

The St. Louis Blues are reigning Stanley Cup champions, while the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche have been some of the conference’s toughest customers the last few years.

And now, they’ll face each other to determine their seeding for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here’s what to know about the West round-robin tournament.

Schedule (all times EST)

Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 (NBCSN)

Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 (NHLN)

Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 (NHLN)

Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD (TBD)

Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD (TBD)

Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD (TBD)

St. Louis Blues

Goals/Game: 3.14 (14th)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.68 (5th)

Power play: 24.3 percent (3rd)

Penalty kill: 79.3 (18th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 7-2-3

They really don’t need much introduction at this point. They avoided a Stanley Cup hangover and cemented themselves as one of the West’s best teams pretty much wire-to-wire. While the scary loss of Jay Bouwmeester hurts, the addition of Justin Faulk right before the season has been great for St. Louis’ depth at the blue line.

The question for the Blues this postseason, simply, is how Jordan Binnington will fare. He really carried the Blues at times during the 2019 playoffs, and certainly, him playing at an absurd level obviously would bode well for their Cup chances in 2020.

Colorado Avalanche

Goals/Game: 3.37 (4th)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.71 (6th)

Power play: 19.1 percent (19th)

Penalty kill: 81.4 (13th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 4-4-2

A healthy Avs team is scary.

They have one of the NHL’s best top lines with Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon pivoting Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog, the latter two of which missed large chunks of this season with injuries. They have Nazem Kadri back, and both goalies, Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz both are healthy.

Similarly to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado this season has been one of those gifted teams that have stumbled because of injuries. Now that they’re healthy, this might be the year they make a deeper than ever push.

Vegas Golden Knights

Goals/Game: 3.15 (13th)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.94 (13th)

Power play: 22.0 percent (9th)

Penalty kill: 76.6 (27th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 3-4-0

The Golden Knights’ first few years of NHL action has been plenty chaotic, and not necessarily in the worst way. But this year has been plenty wild, in large part due to the somewhat surprising firing of Gerard Gallant, only to replace him with Peter DeBoer, two coaches who didn’t exactly get along.

But they have the talent, and DeBoer knows what it’s like to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final.

And if goaltending is going to carry anyone this season, it might be Vegas. The already had some stability in Marc-Andre Fleury, and the addition of Robin Lehner was shrewd.

Dallas Stars

Goals/Game: 2.58 (26th)

Goals Allowed/Game: 2.52 (2nd)

Power play: 21.1 percent (13th)

Penalty kill: 79.7 (17th)

Record vs. round-robin teams: 6-3-2

The Stars are an interesting fit in this group of four. They struggle to score goals, especially compared to the other three, but their defense is among the NHL’s best, and they have solid goaltending with Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin.

Dallas will be, if nothing else, a fascinating case study in the round-robin and playoffs of which prowess, defensive or offense, wins out.

