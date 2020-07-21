Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not even Nick Wright, one of the biggest Boston Celtics haters around, can deny how good Jayson Tatum was before the NBA season came to a screeching halt.

Wright on Tuesday unveiled his personal All-NBA teams list, and the “First Things First” co-host put Tatum on his third team. However, it was Wright’s decision on how to categorize Anthony Davis on the first team that opened a spot for the young Celtics star.

“Hey, Celtic fans, for everyone that says I hate Jayson Tatum, had I put Anthony Davis as a forward, Jayson Tatum would not have made this list,” Wright said. “But I put Anthony Davis as a center, allows Tatum to get on.”

Take a look:

The toughest omissions here were Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry, but I think they get fairly edged out. Also, if you count AD as a Forward instead of Center, you can get Gobert or Embiid on the list, but then Tatum loses his 3rd Team Forward spot. https://t.co/ECBKnGgxHb — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 21, 2020

Honestly, that’s a solid list.

Tatum averaged 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game — while playing great defense — before the suspension of the NBA season. He and the Celtics will resume their campaign July 31 when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.

