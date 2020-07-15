Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a number of Bruins, Wednesday was an opportunity to stay off the ice and recuperate.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday just a small group of players would take part in Wednesday’s practice, and that was indeed the case.

David Pastrnak highlighted those taking part in the session, and he was one of 11, with most being call-ups from the AHL.

Here’s who took part, according to the team.

Forwards: Anton Blidh, Paul Carey, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka

Defensemen: Connor Clifton, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril

Goalies: Maxime Lagace, Dan Vladar

There actually were 12 players expected, as Cassidy said Wednesday morning he expected Ondrej Kase to be on the ice. However, he was not spotted during the workout, so it’s unclear why he was absent. With Pastrnak returning, Kase now is the only Bruin to have not taken part in a training-camp practice since it began Monday.

The full group is expected to return Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images