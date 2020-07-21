One could argue the Buccaneers missed the NFL playoffs in 2019 largely due to inconsistent quarterback play.

Now, Tampa Bay has one of the steadiest signal-callers under center.

The Bucs swapped out Jameis Winston for Tom Brady over the offseason. While Winston features no shortage of talent, his propensity for error in costly moments doomed the Buccaneers on many occasions over the past five seasons. Brady, meanwhile, tends to be his sharpest when it matters most.

So while TB12 is past his prime, one of his new weapons, O.J. Howard, believes the Bucs’ offense can be improved due to the six-time Super Bowl champion’s decision making.

“One thing about Tom — you know, I’ve watched him for years over in New England — he’s always in the game,” Howard said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I think that’s something he can bring to our team. No matter what the score is and no matter how our start is in the first half, I think we will always have a chance to win when it comes down to the final minutes of the game. He’ll keep it close.”

.@TheRealOjHoward joined #GMFB to talk about training camp, @TomBrady, learning from @RobGronkowski, what we can expect from the @Buccaneers in 2020, and more! "When you put us on paper we're one of the best in the league, if not the best." pic.twitter.com/T7JGYeW8Nk — GMFB (@gmfb) July 21, 2020

It remains to be seen if Brady still is capable of carrying a team on his back if needed. But as Howard seems to be hinting at, the future Hall of Famer seemingly never will lose his team a game, a luxury the Bucs haven’t had in quite some time.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images