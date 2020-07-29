Are you ready for the Battle of Alberta, exhibition-style?
The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will square off Tuesday night in an exhibition game inside the NHL’s Rogers Place bubble. Though the game technically means nothing, it should be an interesting watch, considering Flames-Oilers currently is among the NHL’s most heated rivalry.
Connor McDavid, the best player on the planet, is expected to play.
Here’s how to watch Oilers vs. Flames online:
When: Tuesday, July 28, at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV
