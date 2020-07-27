Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots waived nine players Sunday to trim their roster to 80 players, and only one was claimed.

Linebacker Kyahva Tezino, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, wide receivers Will Hastings, Sean Riley and Isaiah Zuber, defensive tackle Courtney Wallace and safeties Malik Gant and Adarius Pickett went through waivers unclaimed and are now free agents.

The Patriots will have two open spots on their 80-man roster when fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran’s opt-outs over coronavirus concerns become official.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images