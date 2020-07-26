Are you ready for yet another NBA scrimmage?

The seemingly never-ending stream of games continues Sunday with, among other contests, a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks. Victor Oladipo and Luka Doncic both are expected to play.

The game will broadcast live on NBA TV, as well as online via multiple platforms.

Here’s how and when to watch Pacers vs. Mavericks online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images