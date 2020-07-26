Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for yet another NBA scrimmage?

The seemingly never-ending stream of games continues Sunday with, among other contests, a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks. Victor Oladipo and Luka Doncic both are expected to play.

4 days until the NBA Restart! 🗣️ The message is clear… stand with us.#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/qrjlLFYjLy — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2020

The game will broadcast live on NBA TV, as well as online via multiple platforms.

Here’s how and when to watch Pacers vs. Mavericks online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images