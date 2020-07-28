Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs are ready for their final tune-ups.

The two squads will square off Tuesday inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble in their third and final scrimmages. Afterward, the focus will turn toward the official restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Victor Oladipo is expected to play for Indiana.

Here’s how and when to watch Pacers vs. Spurs online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images