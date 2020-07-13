Despite increasing COVID-19 numbers in the United States, the NFL appears adamant on playing (and completing) its 2020 season.

Aaron Rodgers, however, is wondering if that’ll actually happen.

“I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. “I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful that it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way they want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re kind of waiting for the league and the (NFL Players Association) to figure some things out.”

Rodgers is the Green Bay Packers representative for the NFL Players Association, meaning he likely has some extra insight into the league’s potential plans surrounding the upcoming season. (The NFL and NFLPA are expected to convene Monday to discuss a number of issues surrounding the season, many of which relate to the current pandemic, by the way.)

The fate of the NFL’s season has been in question for some time, especially as several other professional sports leagues struggle to get up and running amid the pandemic. In fact, director of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t believe the league could complete its season unless it’s done in a bubble, like those being utilized by the NBA, WNBA and NHL.

The NFL currently is scheduled to kick-off it’s 2020 season Sept. 10.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images