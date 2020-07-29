Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “Bill Belichick is tanking” conspiracy theories prevalent earlier this season roared back to life this week after six New England Patriots opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

They were swiftly shot down by multiple Belichick disciples, including one of those opt-outs.

Replying to a tweet Wednesday from former Patriots cornerback Darius Butler that pooh-poohed the idea of Belichick intentionally constructing a subpar roster — “No way in hell Belichick tanks this year,” Butler wrote — safety Patrick Chung concurred, writing, “Whoever said that is dumb.”

Whoever said that is dumb https://t.co/ZorDNiC7PY — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 29, 2020

Former Patriots receiver Donte Stallworth shared a similar take Tuesday, calling the notion of Belichick taking for a player like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence “truly hilarious.”

“But if anyone thinks (Belichick) is gonna tank whatever season there is in 2020 for *any* reason,” Stallworth wrote, “you have lost your mind. That dude would coach through the apocalypse.”

I am enjoying all the Bill Belichick and Trevor Lawrence tweets, they are truly hilarious. But if anyone thinks BB is gonna tank whatever season there is in 2020 for *any* reason, you have lost your mind. That dude would coach through the apocalypse — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 28, 2020

Chung was the sixth Patriots player to opt out this week due to COVID-19 concerns, joining linebacker Dont’a Hightower, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has not issued any public statements about his decision but hinted at his reasoning in a July 19 tweet.

“Lol if they don’t get it together,” Chung wrote. “I’m going to be home with my pregnant girl, my 9 year old son and my 80 year old dad.”

First of all. Lol if they don’t get it together. I’m going to be home with my pregnant girl, my 9 year old son and my 80 year old dad. I was just saying you’re a savage lol https://t.co/Zx5vOrxXVz — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 19, 2020

The opt-outs created six open spots on the Patriots’ 80-man roster. As of Wednesday morning, they had filled just one, re-signing undrafted rookie wideout Will Hastings.

New England has reached the playoffs in 17 of Belichick’s 20 seasons as head coach, the AFC Championship Game in 13 and the Super Bowl in nine, winning six titles.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images