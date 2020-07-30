Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Look out, NFL. It appears Patrick Mahomes has found a new source of motivation.

NFL Network over the past few days had been unveiling the list of “The Top 100 Players of 2020,” which is put together with the help of players across the league. The program concluded Wednesday night, and Mahomes somehow didn’t crack the top three. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson took the No. 1 spot, followed by Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald, respectively.

Mahomes, who came in at No. 4, didn’t have much to say on the matter in real time, but the Super Bowl LIV MVP made it clear via Twitter that he took note of his spot on the list.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Yeah, that could be bad news for the rest of the league.

As of now, the Chiefs are scheduled to host the first game of the 2020 season. Mahomes and Co. will welcome Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans to Kansas City for a “Thursday Night Football” showdown Sept. 10.

