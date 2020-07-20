Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans were used to Tom Brady promoting his healthy lifestyle through TB12. And now Cam Newton is bringing his to New England.

Don’t worry, it’s not nearly as unnecessarily complex as the TB12 method.

Newton is vegan. And the Patriots quarterback is sharing just how beneficial it has been to him.

“I’ve seen such a remarkable change in the way my body responds to the food that I eat,” Newton said as part of new vegan campaign for PETA, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The 31-year-old, according to Reiss, revealed he felt like a rookie again by changing the way he ate. And after having shoulder and foot surgeries, Newton certainly wants to make sure his body is in the best shape it possibly can be, especially with his new team.

But the QB knows there’s plenty of questions surrounding the vegan lifestyle.

“I don’t want people to think you can’t love food being vegan, or there’s not good-tasting food that’s vegan,” he said. “A person may ask, ‘How do you get your protein?’ … You get it in the same way that they get it, know what I’m saying? The more cleaner, more fresher way.”

Hey, whatever helps Newton feel like the best version of himself.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images