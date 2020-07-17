By this point, most football fans outside of New England surely are tired of seeing the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

David Carr, however, wouldn’t mind seeing the Pats back on football’s biggest stage, especially if they’ll be going against the team now led by the greatest player in the history of their franchise.

Carr recently was tasked with identifying his “dream matchup” for Super Bowl LV, and the former NFL quarterback opted for Patriots vs. Buccaneers.

“How can you not want to see Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on opposing sidelines going at it?” Carr said on NFL Network. “Oh, by the way, let’s give Bill Belichick Cam Newton and let’s see what he can create with Josh McDaniels, what kind of offense they can run with a great defense. Let’s see if Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and all those guys — I mean, c’mon. That would be non-stop storylines for two weeks. I would enjoy that one.”

There’s no denying there would be monumental build-up for a New England-Tampa Bay showdown next February. It will be no easy task for both teams to reach the final game of the 2020 season, though, as the Patriots are faced with a brutal schedule, while the Bucs will need to make their way through a highly competitive NFC.

