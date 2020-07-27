Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL Players Association has approved 20 of 32 teams’ Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans as training camps open amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New England Patriots are one of 12 teams whose plans still are under review.

We have now approved the Infectious Disease Emergency Plans (IDER) for 20 clubs: https://t.co/QDpwuWTJdV pic.twitter.com/FgmX0Wog92 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 27, 2020

A team’s IDER plan must be approved by the NFLPA before it can have more than 20 players in its facility.

All 32 teams have submitted their IDER plans, which were approved by the NFL and “independent experts at Duke University,” according to the league’s website.

The NFLPA approved these 20 teams’ plans: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans.

These 12 teams still are pending approval: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team.

Patriots players are undergoing COVID-19 tests this week. They can report to the facility Saturday as long as they test negative and the team’s IDER plan has been approved.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images