While there’s been no indication the 2020 NFL season will be paused or pushed back, it ultimately could be out of the league’s hands.

The coronavirus pandemic still is running rampant across the United States and currently is seeing surges in major NFL states like Florida and Texas. The league, of course, has health protocols in place in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus, but as New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones explained in a tweet Tuesday, you only can do so much in the game of football.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can’t social distance football… — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) July 14, 2020

A few of the NFL’s biggest stars have been vocal amid the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 campaign. Aaron Rodgers still isn’t sure if there will be a season, and J.J. Watt is undecided on whether he’ll play if games go on as scheduled.

As of now, most teams are slated to open training camp toward the end of the month, but it’s tough to imagine that will go off without a hitch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images