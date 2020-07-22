The Patriots didn’t just add a new quarterback when they signed Cam Newton.

They brought on a bonafide playmaker.

Newton, when healthy, is one of the toughest quarterbacks to slow down. If no one is open for the big-armed signal-caller, he won’t hesitate to take off running. And at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, the 2015 NFL MVP is awfully tough to bring to the turf once he’s found his stride.

Justin Bethel is excited to see Newton show off this skill set in Foxboro. The special teams ace on Wednesday explained what Newton can bring to the Patriots, who often were plagued by an underwhelming offense last season.

“I think, as a player, he’s going to bring — like, he’s just one of those guys that can make big plays any time,” Bethel said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “If you need something, he’ll find a way to make it happen. I definitely think Bill will find a way, or whatever they do, they’re going to find a way to use him whatever way they need to and I’m excited about it.”

It’s safe to say Patriots fans are excited, too.

