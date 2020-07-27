Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots finally announced their coaching changes Monday, and included are some twists.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels no longer has quarterbacks coach attached to his duties. That role is now filled by Jedd Fisch.

Troy Brown worked with wide receivers last season but now is an assistant running backs and kick return coach. Mick Lombardi, son of former Patriots front office staffer Michael Lombardi, is the Patriots’ new wide receivers coach, taking over for New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, who was special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach last season. Lombardi was assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, his first year on staff.

Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo will share offensive line coaching duties left vacant by Dante Scarnecchia’s retirement. Popovich was assistant running backs coach last season, while Bricillo aided Scarnecchia as an assistant.

Demarcus Covington will move from outside linebackers to defensive line, where he takes over for Bret Bielema, who joined the Giants’ staff. Stephen Belichick will move from safeties/secondary to outside linebackers. Brian Belichick, a longtime coaching assistant, will take over as safeties coach.

Both Stephen and Brian Belichick are sons of head coach Bill Belichick.

Cam Achord has been promoted from assistant special teams coach to special teams coordinator.

Running backs coach Ivan Fears, tight ends coach Nick Caley, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera and assistant strength and conditioning coach Deron Mayo will resume their duties from last season.

Special teams assistant Joe Houston, offensive assistant Tyler Hughes and defensive assistant Vinnie Sunseri have joined the Patriots’ staff.

The Patriots still have not named a defensive coordinator. It seemed Bill Belichick, Stephen Belichick and Jerod Mayo shared that role in some capacity last season.

