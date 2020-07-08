Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton is officially a member of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots on Wednesday announced the signing of the veteran quarterback more than a week after initial rumors of the deal. Contract details have yet to be released, though initial reports suggest it’s a one-year, incentive-laden agreement.

The Patriots paid tribute to Newton’s unique writing style in the organization’s tweet announcing the deal, which the signal-caller surely will approve.

Check it out:

Wednesday’s news prompted quite the social media reaction, as well.

Newton spent nine seasons with Carolina Panthers, racking up 29,041 passing yards, 4,806 rushing yards and 182 touchdowns in 125 games. He was named the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, but has battled a slew of recent injuries ever since.

Reports of the agreement initially leaked last Sunday, and Newton didn’t wait for an official announcement to begin working out with some of his Patriots teammates like Mohamed Sanu. Based on his latest social media posts, Newton is thrilled by the new opportunity, too.

Welcome to New England, Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images