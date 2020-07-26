Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many of Chase Winovich’s Instagram posts lend themselves to good-natured ribbing, and New England Patriots players rarely let their teammate off the hook.

The Patriots edge rusher dropped yet another aggressive post Saturday and it prompted solid reactions from receiver Gunner Olszewski and safety Patrick Chung. Quoting Blondie’s “One Way or Another” in the caption, Winovich’s post featured two photos: one of him running toward the camera, and another of him just… screaming.

Here’s the post:

And here are the reactions from Olszewski and Chung:

While we can’t attest to the quality of Winovich’s calf workouts, we can share Chung’s confusion over the second photo. Maybe Winovich was just over the weekend’s oppressive heat and needed to yell about something.

Regardless, he and fellow Patriot Mohamed Sanu clearly didn’t let the high temperatures prevent them from putting in work.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images