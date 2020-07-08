Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots social media team deserves to take a bow.

With the Patriots officially signing quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday, the organization announced the agreement in a format the 31-year-old certainly would appreciate.

Then the Patriots followed that up with an awesome pump-up video, showcasing some of the career highlights from Newton, who they noted was “Hungrier than ever.”

Check out the video below:

Hungrier than ever. pic.twitter.com/GZg9DXPAGZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 8, 2020

The official announcement prompted a flurry of social media reaction as Patriots fans expressed their reactions with hilarious memes and tweets.

Newton reportedly agreed to the one-year contract with New England more than a week ago, and even though it wasn’t announced until Wednesday, he pretty confirmed it himself previously.

Newton has already began working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu and quoting Julian Edelman. He’ll reportedly have to beat out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer for the position, though.

