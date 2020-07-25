Lenzy Pipkins’ time in New England didn’t last long.
The Patriots on Saturday announced they’ve released Pipkins, 26, just 5 1/2 months after the team signed the defensive back.
Pipkins has had plenty of homes in the NFL since entering the league as a rookie free agent with the Packers in 2017. He spent two seasons with Green Bay before getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts in Aug. 2018. He since bounced between the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns in the two seasons before landing in New England on Feb. 11.
Where will he land next? Only time will tell.
