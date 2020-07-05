Mohamed Sanu didn’t meet expectations with the Patriots last season, and he knows it.

After joining New England via midseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons, Sanu had 26 catches for 207 yards — 10 receptions and 81 yards of which came in one game — and a touchdown in eight games. Sure, he was hampered by a nagging injury for much of the stretch run, but Sanu nevertheless wasn’t the receiver the Patriots thought they were getting when they sent a second-round pick to Atlanta.

Ahead of his first full season in New England, however, Sanu is intent on ensuring he doesn’t repeat last season’s failures.

“It’s tough when you learn things over and over and you memorize things like it’s the back of your hand and you have to completely forget all the things, terminology in 24 hours, something you’ve known for 3.5 years,” Sanu recently said on The Game 92.9 in Atlanta, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “It is what it is. When you’re a top elite athlete you’re supposed to adjust and pick it up. It was tough at first and adversity hit, but it is what it is.

“Right now, I am where I want to be. I didn’t play the best that I felt like I could have last year and that is on me. I internalized that and that’s fine. I accepted it, just know I am not letting that (expletive) happen again.”

It remains to be seen who Sanu will be catching passes from in 2020.

For a while, it seemed like Jarrett Stidham would be under center at Gillette Stadium. Now, it seems the starting QB could be Cam Newton, whom Sanu worked out with last week in Los Angeles.

