Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Imagine reading this sentence a year ago: On July 28, the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins are going to face each other in a scrimmage in Toronto ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Well, here we are!

The first NHL “game” action in well over four months will take place Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, with the Pennsylvania rivals facing each other in a tune-up game. After that, the Flyers, as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, will take place in the conference’s round-robin tournament, while the Pens face the 12th-seeded Montreal Canadiens in the qualifying round.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Flyers online:

When: Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports