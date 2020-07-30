We’ve had two days of scrimmages around the NHL, and Thursday will mark the third and final day.
The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators will kick off the day with the first of three games, facing off in Edmonton.
Following the scrimmage, the Stars will take part in the Western Conference round robin, while Nashville will face the Arizona Coyotes in the qualifying round.
Here’s how to watch Predators vs. Stars online:
When: Thursday, July 30, at 4 p.m ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images