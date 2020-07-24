Premier League players and fans won’t have to wait long for more of what they love.
The Premier League announced Friday the 2020-21 season will begin Sept. 12 and end May 23.
Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 #PL season on 12 September
The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May
The Premier League will continue to consult with @FA and @EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions pic.twitter.com/AE21rTqiwK
— Premier League (@premierleague) July 24, 2020
The start date for England’s top men’s soccer league will be around one month later than it normally would be due to the coronavirus-related disruptions to the sports calendar.
The 2019-20 season will conclude Sunday, roughly two months later than it originally was scheduled to end. Newly crowned champion Liverpool will begin its title defense just seven-plus weeks after receiving the Premier League trophy.
To say this offseason will be short is a massive understatement, but that’s the reality of sports in 2020.
