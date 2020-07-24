Premier League players and fans won’t have to wait long for more of what they love.

The Premier League announced Friday the 2020-21 season will begin Sept. 12 and end May 23.

The start date for England’s top men’s soccer league will be around one month later than it normally would be due to the coronavirus-related disruptions to the sports calendar.

The 2019-20 season will conclude Sunday, roughly two months later than it originally was scheduled to end. Newly crowned champion Liverpool will begin its title defense just seven-plus weeks after receiving the Premier League trophy.

To say this offseason will be short is a massive understatement, but that’s the reality of sports in 2020.

