Adam Lallana will head south for his next Premier League adventure if these latest reports prove to be correct.

The Liverpool midfielder is close to joining Brighton & Hove Albion on a three-year contract, according to The BBC’s Simon Stone and Sky Sports. Lallana’s Liverpool contract will expire next week, and he already has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of 2019-20 season. Lallana and Brighton have been in talks over a deal, and they are expected to reach an agreement in the near future.

Lallana has played in 22 games for Liverpool in all competitions this season. The 32-year-old has scored one Premier League goal and assisted another and didn’t play a large on-field role in the Reds’ title win.

Lallana had been in discussions with other Premier League clubs, Leicester City reportedly among them, but Brighton seemingly has won the race for his services. Brighton will finish 15th or 16th in the Premier League standings and will welcome Lallana’s arrival with hopes he’ll boost their effort to progress next season.

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign will begin Sept. 12.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com