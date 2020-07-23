Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears President Donald Trump has plans of his own to throw out a first pitch after Dr. Anthony Fauci did so Thursday night at Nationals Park.

President Trump announced during a White House COVID-19 press conference that Yankees president Randy Levine invited him to throw out a first pitch for New York when it takes on the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15.

“Randy Levine, he’s a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump said, via CBS News. “He asked me to throw out the first pitch. And I think I’m doing that on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium…”

President Trump says he was asked by Yankees President Randy Levine to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game: “I think I’m doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium” https://t.co/wYHNtmyj2L pic.twitter.com/Xnq51kGhp8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2020

According to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, the Yankees confirmed the President indeed will throw out a first pitch “at some point this season.”

So, now we just wait and see if Trump will be on the mound prior to Boston and New York’s Aug. 15 game.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images