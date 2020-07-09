Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers on Wednesday rejoined the Boston Red Sox for Summer Camp at Fenway Park, after the team was being cautious with the third basemen.

There was a concern he possibly was exposed to COVID-19, but Devers tested negative for the virus three times, and spoke to the media about his quarantine after workouts on Thursday.

And despite the small hiccup, the 23-year-old said he is ready for the 2020 abbreviated season.

“Yeah I felt good at the plate today,” Devers said on a Zoom call, as translated by Bryan Almonte, via CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia. “I was just trying to get my timing right and just putting in the work the last couple days to translate towards what I did today but I’m seeing the ball good and like I told you guys before, I’m 100 percent ready to go right now if the season were to start.”

Devers added his hamstring isn’t bothering him and his back feels great thanks to the time off.

To stay in shape during the pandemic pause, Devers said he’d returned to his native Dominican Republic to workout at the Red Sox Academy in Santo Domingo.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images