Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Corey Kluber’s debut for the Texas Rangers certainly didn’t go as well as he probably hoped.

The right-handed pitcher Sunday came out of his first start after just one inning, feeling tightness in his shoulder after his first few pitches before the issue progressively got worse.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was examined by a team doctor and will be further evaluated Monday, per the Associated Press.

Kluber broke his right forearm after being hit by a comeback line drive in a start with his former team, the Cleveland Indians, on May 1, 2019. He then suffered an oblique injury while rehabbing for a return in August. The Rangers acquired Kluber from the Indians in December.

Hopefully Kluber’s injury isn’t serious, as it would greatly impact the AL West with Houston Astros’ ace Justin Verlander potentially out for the rest of the season according to a Sunday report.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images