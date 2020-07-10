Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Raptors were not going to stay silent.

The reigning NBA champions arrived to the bubble city in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday to prepare for the league’s return later this month. And the team’s bus donned a powerful message.

“Silence is not an option,” the team tweeted, along with pictures of the bus that had “Black Lives Matter” written down the side.

Check it out:

Silence is not an option. pic.twitter.com/qpn8sMo2nu — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 9, 2020

Some players also sported T-shirts with the same message:

Moment: En Route Open Gym presented by @bell pic.twitter.com/mm4Uvy1h8h — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 9, 2020

The NBA has plans in place to allow players and the league to use their platforms to speak out against racial inequality and police brutality in the wake of the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Geroge Floyd.

One move in particular is the NBA will let players use a phrase on the back of their jersey relating to social justice instead of their last name.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images