Real Madrid is on the brink of completing another glorious chapter in its history.

Real Madrid will host Villarreal on Thursday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in a La Liga Round 37 game. First-place Real Madrid can clinch the Spanish League title since 2017 by beating fifth-place Villarreal, or if second-place Barcelona fails to defeat Osasuna in its penultimate game of the season.

Red-Hot Real Madrid has won each of its nine games since the 2019-20 season resumed last month. Villarreal also is in good form, having won six, lost two and drawn one of its nine games since La Liga’s restart.

Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Villarreal.

When: Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images