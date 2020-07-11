Barcelona’s margin for error now is paper thin.
Real Valladolid will host Barcelona on Saturday at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla in a La Liga Round 36 game between the 14th- and second-placed teams in the standings, respectively. Barcelona trails first-place Real Madrid by four points with three games remaining in the season, and a failure to beat Real Valladolid will give Real Madrid the chance to clinch the Spanish League title by next weekend.
Here’s how to watch Real Valladolid versus Barcelona.
When: Saturday, July 11, at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images