Want to watch the local nine take some cuts?
The Boston Red Sox are live-streaming their MLB Summer Camp batting practices from Fenway Park every day until the start of the season. This gives you an opportunity to watch your favorite players work on their swings and hone their craft before the 2020 campaign begins.
Most importantly, you get to watch J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts (probably) hit some absolute moonshots over the Green Monster.
Wednesday’s batting practice began around 11:15 p.m. ET. Follow the link in the tweet below to watch the live stream:
Joining the catchers for some BP! BP presented live by @JimBeam https://t.co/xntBPlTIRp
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2020
More Baseball: Xander Bogaerts Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Major Storyline About 2020 Red Sox
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images