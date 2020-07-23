The Boston Red Sox roster is set in stone, the final step before finally beginning the 2020 season.
Boston will open the 60-game season Friday night at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles, their first game since October, the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of the season.
Here is Boston’s full 30-man roster.
PITCHERS
Nathan Eovaldi
Austin Brice
Matt Barnes
Josh Osich
Heath Hembree
Brandon Workman
Dylan Covey
Colten Brewer
Martin Perez
Matt Hall
Jeffrey Springs
Marcus Walden
Ryan Weber
Ryan Brasier
Phillips Valdez
CATCHERS
Christian Vazquez
Jonathan Lucroy
Kevin Plawecki
INFIELDERS
Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers
Mitch Moreland
Michael Chavis
Jose Peraza
Jonathan Arauz
Tzu-Wei Lin
OUTFIELDERS
Jackie Bradley Jr.
J.D. Martinez
Alex Verdugo
Andrew Benintendi
Kevin Pillar
INJURED LIST
Eduardo Rodriguez (10-day)
Darwinzon Hernandez (10-day)
Josh Taylor (10-day)
Chris Sale (60-day)
Dustin Pedroia (60-day)
