The Boston Red Sox roster is set in stone, the final step before finally beginning the 2020 season.

Boston will open the 60-game season Friday night at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles, their first game since October, the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of the season.

Here is Boston’s full 30-man roster.

PITCHERS

Nathan Eovaldi

Austin Brice

Matt Barnes

Josh Osich

Heath Hembree

Brandon Workman

Dylan Covey

Colten Brewer

Martin Perez

Matt Hall

Jeffrey Springs

Marcus Walden

Ryan Weber

Ryan Brasier

Phillips Valdez

CATCHERS

Christian Vazquez

Jonathan Lucroy

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS

Xander Bogaerts

Rafael Devers

Mitch Moreland

Michael Chavis

Jose Peraza

Jonathan Arauz

Tzu-Wei Lin

OUTFIELDERS

Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.D. Martinez

Alex Verdugo

Andrew Benintendi

Kevin Pillar

INJURED LIST

Eduardo Rodriguez (10-day)

Darwinzon Hernandez (10-day)

Josh Taylor (10-day)

Chris Sale (60-day)

Dustin Pedroia (60-day)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images