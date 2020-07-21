The Red Sox added some pitching depth Tuesday night.
Boston announced it acquired right-hander Dylan Covey in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and added him to the Club Player Pool, which sits at 59.
Bobby Poyner has been removed from the Pool, but remains with the organization.
Covey spent his first three Major League Baseball seasons with the Chicago White Sox, where the 28-year-old went 6-29 with a 6.54 ERA.
Covey signed a minor league deal with the Rays in February after electing to test the free agent market rather than accept an outright assignment from the White Sox.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images