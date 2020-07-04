Caleb Simpson is coming to camp.
Boston Red Sox announced Saturday in a press release they’ve added the right-handed pitcher to their MLB Summer Camp player pool. Simpson joins Boston’s pool as non-roster invitee.
Simpson, 28, was in the San Francisco Giants’ organization between 2013 and 2019. He was 9-13 with a 3.41 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 145 innings in his minor-league career.
He made five appearances for the Chicago Cubs this year in spring training.
More: Michael Chavis Posts Awesome Video Showing Red Sox’s New Locker Setup
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images