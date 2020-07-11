Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Kickham has rejoined the Boston Red Sox’s ranks.

The Red Sox announced Saturday in a press release they’ve added the left-handed pitcher to their player pool. Kickham will participate in Boston’s Summer Camp as a non-roster invitee, as the team ramps up preparations for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Kickham, 31, made three appearances for the Red Sox earlier this year in spring training. He was 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched in Grapefruit League play in 2020.

His previous MLB experience came in 2013 and 2014 with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he went 0-3 with a 10.98 ERA in 30.1 innings pitched over parts of those two seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images