The Boston Red Sox continued to make additions to it’s 60-man player pool Friday.

The Red Sox added 10 players throughout the day, the most recent of which was right-handed pitcher Zack Godley, according to the team. Godley will participate in Major League Summer Camp as a non-roster invitee.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement Friday night.

The 30-year-old Godley split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays, making 33 appearances including nine starts.

A five-year major league veteran, Godley has made 25 or more starts twice in his career, doing so with Arizona in 2017 (25) and 2018 (32).

Godley was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and since compiled a 37-30 record with a 4.68 ERA over 128 appearances (81 starts) with the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays.

The Red Sox now have 57 players in their Club Player Pool, including 34 members of the 40-man roster and 23 non-roster invitees.

The Red Sox will begin the MLB’s 60-game regular-season schedule next Friday as the Baltimore Orioles visit Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images