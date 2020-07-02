Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s Club Player Pool now is at 48.

Boston announced it added veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Thursday after he was left off the original list Sunday. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported leaving Lucroy off was “procedural” and the 10-year Major League Baseball veteran should be on the roster before Summer Camp.

Lucroy, 33, will be a non-roster invitee.

The #RedSox today added catcher Jonathan Lucroy to their Club Player Pool. He will participate in Major League Summer Camp as a non-roster invitee. pic.twitter.com/wuPVWzhxil — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2020

The catcher spent most of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers and is a two-time All-Star.

There now are 37 players of the 40-man roster and 11 non-roster invitees who make up the 48 players of the pool. According to The Athletic, teams will need to cut rosters down to 30 for the first two weeks of the season, then have them down to 28 come the 15th day and 26 two weeks after that.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images