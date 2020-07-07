Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the Red Sox’s best players and one of their top prospects have COVID-19.

Boston manager Ron Roenicke on Tuesday announced that pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infield prospect Bobby Dalbec recently tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus currently responsible for a global pandemic. Dalbec apparently is asymptomatic while Rodriguez has progressed after initially dealing with symptoms.

The news arrived three days after the Red Sox announced lefty pitchers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Roenicke revealed Rodriguez and Dalbec’s positive tests Tuesday during a Zoom call with reporters. Here’s a recap from NESN’s Tom Caron:

Eduardo Rodriguez and Bobby Dalbec have tested positive for Covid-19 per Ron Roenicke — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) July 7, 2020

Both remain home, and contracted the virus before departing for Boston. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) July 7, 2020

Rodriguez is coming off a career-year with the Red Sox. The 27-year old lefty went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA over 34 starts in 2020.

Dalbec, considered Boston’s best power-hitting prospect, hit 27 homers last season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images