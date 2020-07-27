Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez came into his own in 2019.

The Boston Red Sox catcher suited up for a career-high 138 games last season. and it paid off in a major way. The 29-year-old had career-highs in hits (133), doubles (26), home runs (23), RBIs (72), walks (33), slugging percentage (.477) and OPS (.798).

Vazquez hasn’t slowed down so far in 2020, with four hits in his first two games, to go along with a double, home run and two RBIs.

NESN’s Tim Wakefield, Tom Caron and Steve Lyons discussed Vazquez’s early-season success Monday night ahead of the Red Sox’s matchup with the New York Mets.

To see what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images