After what seems like forever, the Boston Red Sox are back.
The Sox last stepped on the the diamond Sept. 29, 2019, and the world has completely shifted since. For the first time in Major League Baseball history, the season is kicking off in July due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And with just 60 games to play, each game matters.
Red Sox chairman Tom Werner sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox Gameday Live” on Friday night prior to the squad’s Opening Day matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
Check out the full interview above, presented by DCU.
