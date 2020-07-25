Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One things for sure, the delayed start to the MLB season hasn’t slowed down J.D. Martinez one bit.

The Boston Red Sox slugger set the tone early for the Sox on Opening Day finishing the contest 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs in Boston 13-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Although the Red Sox’s offense wasn’t able to muster up the same fire power Saturday, Martinez had himself a day at the dish adding another two hits in Boston’s 7-2 loss to Baltimore.

After the game, MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice, NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons broke down the big man’s game. For more, check out the clip above from Saturday’s “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images